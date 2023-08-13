    বাংলা

    Child among 6 people injured in Narayanganj apartment blast

    Firemen say gas accumulation inside the flat could be responsible for the explosion

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 August 2023, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 06:03 AM

    At least six people, including a child, have been injured in a blast at an apartment in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence linked the explosion to gas accumulation in the room on the fifth floor of a residential building in the neighbourhood of Kashipur’s Hossaini Nagar.

    The injured are Sabuj Khandaker, 25, Md Rana, 30, his wife Bithee, 18, their child and Abul Kalam, 60. Another injured person could not be identified.

    Four of them have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Three of the victims were in critical condition, said Dr Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon of the institute.

    The entire building shook due to the blast, said Md Habib Ullah, a tenant on the sixth floor. “Some people were burnt when the flat caught fire. Our neighbour Abul Kalam, a fruit trader, was injured as he was taking the stairs. Part of a wall fell on him,” he said.

    Masudur Rahman Aslam is the owner of the building. His son Md Simanto said all tenants worked together and doused the fire.

    The Fire Service staff declared the building at risk and asked everyone to vacate it. Locals said there was a power outage following the explosion. It could be heard from half a kilometre away, they said.

    On Jul 29, a severe explosion in a battery-operated rickshaw showroom in Fatullah killed the showroom manager and two other staff members.

    Takir Hossain