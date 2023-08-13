Child among 6 people injured in Narayanganj apartment blast

At least six people, including a child, have been injured in a blast at an apartment in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence linked the explosion to gas accumulation in the room on the fifth floor of a residential building in the neighbourhood of Kashipur’s Hossaini Nagar.

The injured are Sabuj Khandaker, 25, Md Rana, 30, his wife Bithee, 18, their child and Abul Kalam, 60. Another injured person could not be identified.