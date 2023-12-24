Dense fog halts ferry service on Daulatdia-Paturia route

The bodies of two girls killed in the accident were previously recovered
Ferry operations on the Daulatdia-Paturia route have been suspended due to dense fog on the Padma River.
Operations were halted at 3 am on Sunday to prevent accidents after three ferries were stranded in the middle of the river due to the loss of visibility, said Shah Md Khaled Newaz, deputy director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation in the Aricha region.
Consequently, a large number of vehicles and passengers were stranded at the ferry terminals.
Ferry service will resume once the fog clears, said Khaled.