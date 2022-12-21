Beggars crowd Dhaka streets, labourers plead for help as costs rise

CORONAVIRUS, THE KEY FACTOR

The number of beggars has increased in the city, believes Ali Ahammad, a disabled man who has been begging for alms in the New Market area for over a decade.

“Before this, it was only those who were poor and crippled who begged for alms. Now fit and healthy people do it too, and we can’t compete with them. I know around 10 to 12people who started begging after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic as they don’t have a job. People also do not give out as many alms as they used to. They don’t have money either.”

Jahura Begum, who started begging for alms recently, said her husband worked as a porter in Najirabazar and they were saving to start a shop of their own.

“We have had no work since the coronavirus pandemic hit and have passed our days in gruelling hardship. We used up all of our savings to get by. Now my husband can’t work as a porter due to his age. We married off our daughters and have no son to look after us. Thus I have no option but to beg for alms as we need to feed ourselves,” she said.

Jahura said the other beggars try to drive her away from ‘their territory’ as she is new.

More people seek financial help these days, feels Tahmina Tabassum, a private university student who came to New Market to shop.

“Begging has increased across the country over the last few years. Whenever I reach the entrance to New Market many people [beggars] come and surround me [asking for alms]. If I give alms to one, then the others feel bad. So sometimes I don’t give alms to anyone.”

On Friday after the Jummah prayer, at least 50 beggars were seen near the Gausul Azam Jame Mosque in Mohakhali. They rush to ask anyone coming to the mosque for alms.

“I beg for alms as I have no option. When I was young, I pulled a rickshaw, but now I can’t due to my age. Also, I have no one to take care of me,” said Sadek Ali, a beggar.

Seven of the beggars near the Mohakhali mosque say they started begging after losing their jobs due to the pandemic. Some of them were labourers, some were security guards at residential buildings and some worked as domestic help.

“I had a small stall selling cigarettes and betel leaves at the jetty. I lost it all during the pandemic. I have no capital left. Poverty has hit me hard and I can’t look after my family anymore. Throughout my life, I gave alms to others and now I am begging for alms. This is so painful,” said Azmat Mia.

Some shopkeepers in the neighbourhoods of Mohakhali and Mirpur said the number of beggars has increased after the COVID pandemic. These days around a hundred beggars come to seek alms, said Shah Alam, a grocer in Kazipara. “I can’t give alms to everyone. Each day I see new people begging. If I have small changes I give it to them, otherwise I say sorry and move on,” he said.

It is quite evident that more people are begging for alms in Dhaka, said economist Anu Mohammad. “You can see more beggars on Dhaka’s streets. Ministers and MPs may say there are no beggars in Dhaka as no one approaches their cars. But we can see it. Beggars are going to households and neighbourhoods these days, which was not the case a few years ago.”