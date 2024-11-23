Titas Gas says it will be conducting pipeline repairs from 10am to 8pm

Gas to be out for 10 hours in Narayanganj city on Sunday

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company says the gas supply to Narayanganj city will be turned off for 10 hours on Sunday for pipeline repairs.

The gas company announced the outage in an emergency press release on Saturday.

The statement said that gas supply will be turned off for all levels of consumers in the Siddhirganj, Godnail, Lucky Bazar, Bou Bazar, Jalkuri, Raghunatpur, Mahmudpur Tajuddin Market, Sonamia Market (Adamjee), Delpara, Narayanganj city, Prime Textile, south Shastapur, Nishchintapur’s Rishipara, Pagla Shahi Moholla, Nayamati, and Pilkuni intersection areas for 10 hours from 10am to 8pm on Nov 24.

Gas pressure may also be low in the surrounding areas at the time.

Titas Gas apologised for the inconvenience.