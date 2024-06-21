Deadly floods displace thousands in northeast Bangladesh

Floodwater forced Shanur Ahmed Ujjal and his family to retreat to their bed on Eid day and then evacuate their home

Early on the morning of Eid-ul-Azha, water began creeping into the courtyard of Shanur Ahmed Ujjal's home, signalling that the day's celebrations would be overshadowed by rising floodwaters.

As the water seeped in, Ujjal and his family retreated to their beds for safety, but the situation deteriorated rapidly. By the afternoon, the water was waist-deep, forcing them to evacuate.

The crisis escalated when Ujjal's 1-year-old daughter, Zannatul Azha, accidentally fell into the water and was swept away. They managed to rescue her and immediately rushed her to the local Upazila health complex, where doctors resuscitated her.

While most of the country enjoyed special meals made from sacrificed cattle, Ujjal's family, along with others from Labourpara in Sunamganj's Chhatak, sought refuge in the shelter of the Chhatak Pulp and Paper Mill High School.

Four days later, on Thursday, Ujjal returned to his house to find it still submerged in knee-deep water.

Eid festivity still hung on the parts of the country unaffected by the floods, with people continuing to enjoy the Eid cattle meat, but Shanur’s and thousands of other families had no food to eat or nowhere to prepare meals.

“We had Khichuri under government arrangement two times,” Shanur said.

His wife Fatema Begum said: “We’re labourers. We can eat if we work. But there’s no job now. The flood has taken away all our food. We’ve just survived with nothing but our lives left. We’re having to skip our meals.”

Around 400,000 residents of nearly 550 villages in Chhatak have been affected by the devastating floods.

More than 10,500 of them have taken shelter in flood centres, according to Sunamganj district administration.

Shanur’s family, however, appeared to be fortunate to have saved their little girl, but four other families in Moulvibazar and Netrokona lost their loved children who drowned in floodwater on Wednesday and Thursday.

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque visited the Birampur area of Sunamganj Sadar Upazila on Thursday afternoon and distributed dry food among the flood-hit people. He also met officials to discuss the situation and efforts to help the flood-affected people.

At Shologhar Madrasa in the Upazila, more than 10 families have taken shelter. Some of them brought their livestock and kept those on the staircases.

Nanu Mia from Moinpur village brought seven members of his family and their three cows to the centre a day after Eid.

“The flash flood has washed away our homes. We were worried about our lives,” he said.

Nanu said they did not get any government aid. “We’ve collected bricks to make a stove and cook lentils and rice. I’m still happy that I’ve been able to save the three cows,” he added.

SITUATION TO REMAIN UNCHANGED

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said in its daily bulletin that the ongoing flood situation in some low-lying areas of Netrokona, Sylhet and Sunamganj districts in the northeastern part of the country may remain unchanged in the next 24 hours.

The ongoing flood situation in Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts along the low-lying areas of Manu-Khowai river may improve.

In the next 48 hours, the water level of Dudhkumar, Teesta and Dharla rivers in the northern part of the country may rise and short-term flooding may occur in some low-lying areas of Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Rangpur districts.

The River Teesta may cross danger level at Dalia Point in next 24 hours for a short period of time.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna River is in rising trend and may continuously rise for the next 72 hours with a chance of reaching the Warning Level at some points.

The Ganges-Padma rivers are also in a rising trend, which may continue in next 48 hours.

Except Surma, major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are in a rising trend, which may continue in the next 24 hours.

Citing information from meteorological organisations, the flood forecasting centre said medium to heavy rainfall is expected over the northern and adjoining upstream region and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the northeastern, northern and adjoining upstream parts of the country in the next 24 to 48 hours.