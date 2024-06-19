It is not yet clear who committed the murders or why, police say

Husband, wife killed in their sleep in Cox’s Bazar

A couple have been killed in their sleep in Cox’s Bazar’s Ramu Upazila.

The incident occurred at the Uporer Khil area of Eidgarh Union at some point early on Tuesday morning, according to Abu Taher Dewan, chief of Ramu Police Station.

The dead were identified as 19-year-old Ruby Akhter – the daughter of a local resident - and her husband Nur Mohammad, 28.

Nur Mohammad is a resident of Chattogram’s Raozan.

“It is believed the killings occurred around 2am-3am. It is not yet clear who committed the murders or why. Police are investigating,” Dewan said.