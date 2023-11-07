    বাংলা

    EC halts Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur by-election result gazettes for alleged irregularities

    Allegations of irregularities in by-elections surface in Brahmanbaria and Laxmipur

    Published : 7 Nov 2023, 01:54 PM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2023, 01:54 PM

    The Election Commission has halted the publication of gazettes on the results of by-elections in Laxmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 constituencies after allegations of irregularities surfaced on social media.

    EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said on Tuesday that appropriate action will be taken after an investigation.

    “It is in the law that if there is a specific complaint after the announcement of the election results, the commission can suspend publication of the gazette and order an investigation.”

    Representation of the People Order states that the Election Commission is authorised to cancel elections if vote rigging allegations are proven.

