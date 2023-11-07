EC halts Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur by-election result gazettes for alleged irregularities

The construction would include affordable housing and, combined with previously announced projects for the next five years
The Election Commission has halted the publication of gazettes on the results of by-elections in Laxmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 constituencies after allegations of irregularities surfaced on social media.
EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said on Tuesday that appropriate action will be taken after an investigation.
“It is in the law that if there is a specific complaint after the announcement of the election results, the commission can suspend publication of the gazette and order an investigation.”
Representation of the People Order states that the Election Commission is authorised to cancel elections if vote rigging allegations are proven.