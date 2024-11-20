He shares that a committee is nearly done finalising its report on separating these colleges from Dhaka University

Efforts under way to grant seven colleges a separate institutional identity, says education advisor

Education Advisor Wahiduddin Mahmud has said efforts are ongoing to provide a separate institutional identity to the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University.

Speaking at the 184th founding anniversary of Dhaka College on Wednesday, the advisor described the move to affiliate these colleges with the university as “imprudent” and pointed out the various challenges students faced due to this arrangement.

He said, “Since taking office, I have been exploring how to reorganise these colleges as independent institutions, separate from Dhaka University. We formed a committee to look into the matter, and the preliminary report is nearly complete."

Wahiuddin also revealed plans to form an expert committee soon to examine how the colleges can be better developed.

“Once they have a unified institutional structure, we will discuss how to enhance their facilities, encourage further growth, and expand infrastructure with students’ input,” he said.

The advisor added, "The decision to affiliate these historic colleges with Dhaka University has caused many difficulties for students, including session jams and exam-related complications.”

He continued, “In the 1996 military-backed caretaker government, I was assigned the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance and Planning. However, when it came to the current interim government, I voluntarily expressed my intention to take on the role of the Ministry of Education."

The advisor’s remarks came amidst ongoing protests by students of Government Titumir College, who are demanding the transformation of their institution into a university.

Seven government colleges in Dhaka were affiliated with Dhaka University on Feb 16, 2017.

The colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Women’s College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul College, Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College.