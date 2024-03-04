Three Bangladeshis crushed to death by train in Malaysia

Ruhel Chowdhury is wanted for his involvement in the kidnapping and torture of two Bangladeshi expats in New York
Three Bangladeshi men have died after being hit by a commuter train in Malaysia’s Kajang.
The victims were crushed to death by an oncoming train around 11 pm on Sunday after they allegedly trespassed onto the railway tracks at Selangor’s Taman Puncak Utama Jade Hill, Malaysian newspaper The Star reported on Monday.
"The victims are aged between 30 and 40 and all died at the scene. The impact of the collision threw their bodies to the side of the tracks," Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said.
The bodies of the three have been handed over to the police for further action, he added.