Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Clashes over Eid fireworks: Section 144 restrictions imposed in Madaripur villages

At least 10 police personnel, including an additional superintendent and a police station chief, have been injured alongside over 50 villagers in two days of clashes

Section 144 restrictions in Madaripur after village clashes

Madaripur Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 06:08 PM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 06:08 PM

Related Stories
Boishakh celebration cancelled at DC Hill
Boishakh celebration cancelled at DC Hill
Pohela Boishakh ignites a quest for light
Pohela Boishakh ignites a quest for light
DU students claim Charukola arsonist is a BCL member
DU students claim Charukola arsonist is a BCL member
Police get instructions over ‘AL activists eyeing Dhaka trip’
Police get instructions over ‘AL activists eyeing Dhaka trip’
Read More
EU to boost financial support for Palestinian Authority
EU to boost financial support for Palestinian Authority
Newcastle dedicate United win to Howe
Newcastle dedicate United win to Howe
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
Elephants leave KEPZ after rampage, may return ‘again’
China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi
China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More