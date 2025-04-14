Clashes over Eid fireworks: Section 144 restrictions imposed in Madaripur villages

At least 10 police personnel, including an additional superintendent and a police station chief, have been injured alongside over 50 villagers in two days of clashes

The Rajoir Upazila administration has imposed Section 144 restrictions in three villages and the adjacent market area in Madaripur to prevent repeated clashes between two villages over a dispute involving the use of firecrackers during Eid.

The clashes began on Saturday night after nearly 11 days of escalating tension between the West Rajoir and Badarpasha villages in the Upazila. At least 10 police personnel, including an additional superintendent and a police station chief, have been injured alongside over 50 villagers in two days of continuous clashes.

Md Mahfuzul Haque, the Rajoir Upazila executive officer and executive magistrate, imposed Section 144 restrictions in the West Rajoir, Badarpasha and Gopalganj villages and the adjacent Rajoir Bazar from Monday afternoon.

The order signed by him states, "For about seven days, there have been regular riots, including fights with local weapons, the throwing of brickbats and the displaying of weapons with the intent to establish dominance between the West Rajoir and Badarpasha villages adjacent to Rajoir Bazar.”

“All these are disturbing the law and order situation and, in order to maintain peace and order, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed. This order will be in effect for 12 hours from 1pm to 1am on Monday.”

The order prohibits the movement of one or more people, as well as meetings, processions, use of megaphones, carrying of sticks or any kind of firearms in Rajoir Bazar, West Rajoir, Badarpasha and Gopalganj villages.

However, the written order stated that restrictions will be relaxed for law enforcement personnel and those engaged in providing emergency services.

Mahfuzul said, “There is a fear of another clash between the two villages at any time. Therefore, Section 144 has been imposed to restore normalcy. Legal action will be taken if anyone tries to violate the order.”

Police and locals said that on Apr 2, after Eid, Junayed Akon of Badarpasha village set off firecrackers in the Fuchka Bridge area of West Rajoir village.

Their celebrations were stopped by Jobair Khan of West Rajouri village and his friends. An argument broke out between the two group.

The next morning, Junayed and his group found Jobair alone at the Beparipara intersection in Rajouri, beat him, and broke his leg.

Jobair's older brother Anik Khan, 31, filed a case with Rajoir Police Station naming Junayed as the prime suspect alongside six other named suspects and four to five unidentified others.

Residents of both villages were angry over these incidents. On Saturday night, amid the ongoing tension, people from West Rajoir and Badarpasha clashed with local weapons.

The clash lasted for several hours, with widespread throwing of brickbats. When the incident was reported, the police and army personnel at Rajoir Police Station arrived and tried to bring the situation under control for several hours

On Sunday afternoon, local dignitaries - including Rajoir Upazila BNP President Wahab Ali Miah - called people from both sides in the Badarpasha and West Rajoir villages and persuaded them to settle the dispute. The arbitration process was scheduled to take place at 10am on Monday.

That evening, agitated by provocative speeches, people of both sides clashed again with local weapons. Badarpasha village residents allegedly detonated explosives and set shops on fire. In addition, they also allegedly vandalised and looted 12 shops.

Despite firing tear gas shells at one stage, police were unable to bring the situation under control. Eventually, with support from the army, calm was restored.

The Rajouri Fire Service brought the fires under control and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was deployed at the scene.

About 50 people, including Madaripur Additional Superintendent of Police Jahangir Alam, Rajouri Police Station chief Md Masud Khan and other police personnel and people from both sides, were injured in the clashes on the second day..

ASP Jahangir underwent surgery on his leg at Madaripur Sadar Hospital. The rest of the injured received treatment at Rajouri Upazila Health Complex and various clinics.

Among the injured - Mehedi Mir (22), Rasel Sheikh (28) of West Rajoir village, Monotosh Saha (50) of Sahapara, and Tawfiq (37) of Alamdastar were referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital from Rajoir Upazila Health Complex.

Around 11:30pm, people from Majumdar Kandi village, who supported the West Rajoir villagers, were holding a meeting at the Rajoir Bus Stand area after the fourth phase of clashes.

Upon receiving the information, the police of Rajoir Police Station came and tried to disperse them by using batons. Enraged, the agitators attacked two police vehicles with bricks and stones and caused extensive damage. Later, additional police personnel came to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Rajoir Police Station Sub Inspector Mustafa and police vehicle driver Shahabuddin suffered serious head injuries in the violence. Later, they were rescued and provide treatment at Rajoir Upazila Health Complex.

Police and army personnel are patrolling the area following the incident. Rajoir Police Station OC Md Masud Khan said the situation is calm for now.