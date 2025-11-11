Advisor Sakhawat backs call for foreign operators running container terminals

Shipping Advisor M Shakhawat Hussain has said container terminal handovers to foreign operators are under discussion, but pledged no terminal will be transferred on terms that harm Bangladesh’s interests.

He added the government would only proceed if operations, revenue and oversight “clearly benefit the country”.

Speaking to journalists on Monday after inaugurating the Laldia Char Container Yard in Patenga, the advisor said: “Negotiations are ongoing with APM Terminals regarding the construction and operation of the Laldia Container Terminal. Meetings are being held.”

He said the government, however, did not agree to give what the ‘APM Terminals’ is asking for.

“But no terminal will be given to anyone in a way that harms the country,” he said.

The Laldia Container Terminal is among several terminals, including the New Mooring Container Terminal, whose names surfaced as possible candidates for being transferred to foreign operators. APM Terminals is a Netherlands-based company.

The idea is that the foreign company would invest to build and operate the terminal. Discussions are ongoing over the share of revenue earned from operating terminals between the port authority and the foreign company.

Sakhawat said Chattogram Port efficiency needs to be elevated to international standards to compete globally and the task requires technology and investment to complete.

“There has been very little investment in major sectors in Bangladesh. However, around 4 to 5 billion dollars of investment is expected around port expansion,” he said.

“Ports in developed countries are mostly run by operators. Why should we lag behind? So we’re trying too. The Laldia Char Terminal offers a major opportunity for businessmen. It had the capacity to store 10,000 containers,” he said.

The advisor also inaugurated a transport terminal in the Bay Terminal area of Patenga and the Taltola Container Yard.

Others present at the events included Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, and Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman, Chairman of Chattogram Port.