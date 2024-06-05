Man dies by electrocution, another dies by 'suicide' in Chandpur

A suicide note cited financial difficulties and a lack of affection for the decision

A man has died after being electrocuted while charging a battery-run auto-rickshaw, while another has died by suicide in Chandpur, according to police reports.

The incidents took place in the Bank Colony area of the city and in Uttar Nauri village in Matlab Uttar Upazila on Tuesday night, said police officials of the concerned police stations.

The dead were identified as Salauddin Mia, 45, and Shahadat Hossain Mia, 27.

Sub Inspector Akram of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station stated that Salauddin lived in a rented house in the Bank Colony area with his wife and daughter. He worked as a salesperson for a private company.

"Before dying by suicide by hanging, Salauddin wrote a note explaining his reasons, citing financial difficulties and lack of love," he added.

Upon receiving information from locals, police recovered Salauddin's body from his home around 9pm. After completing legal procedures, the body will be handed over to his family, the SI mentioned.

Meanwhile, Shahadat, the father of two children, was electrocuted while charging his battery-operated auto-rickshaw. He used his livelihood by driving the vehicle.

His younger sister Sumaiya said, "When my brother was electrocuted, I saw it and screamed for help. People came and took him to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead."

Alamgir Hossain Roni, chief of Uttar Matlab Police Station said, "Shahadat died from electrocution. An unnatural death case has been filed at the station. At the family's request, his body was handed over without an autopsy."