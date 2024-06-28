Two children went missing after going out to play in Chandpur. The bodies were recovered from a pond

The family desperately looked for the two before they finally dredged the pond with a fishing net

The bodies of two children have been recovered from a pond after they went missing after going out to play in Chandpur's Hajiganj.

The bodies were recovered around 9:30pm on Thursday near the Howladar family's house in Suhilpur village in Hajiganj, said Inspector Mintu Dutta of Hajiganj Police Station.

The dead were identified as Omar Faruk, 6, son of Shah Paran and Jihad Hossain Manik, 5, son of Jewel Ahmed. Both were members of the extended Howladar family.

“Faruk and Manik went to play near their house in the evening. The family looked for the children everywhere until 8pm before finally searching the pond using a fishing net," said Union Parishad Chairman Yusuf Pradhan, citing the family.

“After half an hour of searching, the bodies of the children were found with the fishing net. They were taken to the Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.”

The children died a long time before they were brought to the hospital, said Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Golam Mawla.

Police have been sent to the scene and the incident will be investigated, said Inspector Mintu.