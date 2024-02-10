Gunfire heard near Teknaf border, 2 mortar shells recovered from Naikhongchhari

However, the border areas in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Ghumdum are peaceful for the moment.

Local residents have reported several bodies in the border region next to an interior road that winds along the Naf River in Ukhiya near the border and on the Myanmar side.

MORTAR SHELLS AT GHUMDHUM

There were no sounds of gunfire from across the Ghumdhum border on Saturday, but residents of the area remained anxious after two mortar shells were found nearby.

Two shells were found in the morning, said Jahangir Aziz, chairman of the local union council.

“The BGB cordoned off the mortar shells with red flags. Rocket launchers are being found in the fields and agricultural land near Myanmar. Sometimes residents of border areas are touching them and children are playing with them without understanding the situation. This is giving rise to worry.”

“But we have not heard any new gunfire from across the Ghumdhum border. The last time we heard gunfire was Friday afternoon. Bullets fell on this side at the time.

Razia, a woman who found mortar shells when she went to tend to her crops on Saturday morning, said, “I was working in the field. Then I saw the children playing with what looked like a long iron rod. I took the thing from them and brought it home. Later, my husband told me it was a weapon. After that, we turned it over to the BGB.”

“No one knows how deadly the weapons are,” said border resident Abdur Rashid. “Many residents and children in the area don’t even know that those are explosives.”

Mortar shells were previously found amid the ongoing conflict between junta forces and rebels in Myanmar’s border areas. They have since been seized by security personnel.

Two people, including a Bangladeshi woman, have been killed by gunfire and shelling from Myanmar. At least eight others have received gunshot wounds.