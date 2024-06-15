Two die as truck rams covered van in Cumilla

A lychee-laden truck veered out of control and rammed the covered van in the Shoagaji area, police say

Two people have died after a lychee-laden truck rammed into a covered van in Cumilla’s Sadar Upazila.

The accident occurred around 8:15am on Saturday on the Chattogram-bound lane of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Shoagaji area.

As of 10:30am, the highway police had yet to identify the victims.

A lychee-laden truck veered out of control and hit the covered van, said Iqbal Bahar, chief of Moinamoti Highway Police Station. Two people – including the driver of the truck – were killed on the spot.

The highway police and a unit of the Fire Service went to the spot and recovered the bodies after the accident was reported, Bahar said. The two vehicles involved in the crash were also seized and taken to the police station.

Law enforcers are working to identify the victims, he added.