Rainy Eid a possibility in Rangpur, Sylhet, Mymensingh divisions

The rain may spread south to Dhaka and the southern districts on Jun 19

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the Rangpur, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

However, other parts of the country are not likely to see much rainfall on Monday, according to meteorologist Md Omar Faruq.

On Eid day, moderately heavy to heavy showers are likely at places over the Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, the BMD said in its weather forecast on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, is likely to occur at a few places over the Chattogram Division and one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions, the forecast read.

Dhaka and the southern districts may see rain on Jun 19, a day after Eid, Faruq said.

Generally, 23-43 mm of rain a day is called moderately heavy and 44-88 mm a day is called heavy rainfall.

The Met Office said Kurigram’s Rajarhat experienced 78 mm of rain, the most in the past 24 hours until 6am on Saturday. Other parts of the country, including Sunamganj, Sylhet, Sherpur and Rangpur, also saw showers.

The forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am on Saturday said light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, is likely to occur at most places over the Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Dhaka, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions, and at a few places over Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Moderately heavy to very heavy falls are also predicted at places over the Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The bulletin said a mild heatwave is sweeping over the Khulna division and the district of Gopalganj and it may continue.