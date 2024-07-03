Rohingya man dies in landslide in Cox’s Bazar camp

Volunteers recovered the body after removing the soil

A Rohingya man has died after being buried in a landslide in a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

The incident occurred around 4am on Wednesday at Balukhali No.11 Rohingya Camp, said Mohammad Shamsu Douza, the government’s additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.

The victim, Anowar Islam, was a resident of Block F in the camp.

“There was intermittent moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday. There was a heavy downpour in the middle of the night. A landslide buried a house at Block F-1 in camp No.11, killing a Rohingya man,” additional commissioner Douza said.

Volunteers in the Rohingya camp removed the soil and recovered his body, he said.

On Jun 19, two Bangladeshi nationals and eight Rohingya had died in multiple landslides in Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and their surrounding areas.