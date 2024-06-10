Gandhi family meet Hasina in Delhi as Congress gains ground against Modi’s BJP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has met three influential members of the first family of Indian politics, the Gandhis, in New Delhi.

The opposition Congress party led by the family has regained lost ground in some states in the recently concluded election won by an alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi had a cordial meeting with Hasina on Monday, a day after Hasina attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi on his historic third consecutive term, the Hindustan Times reported.

Sonia has been elected chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and Rahul as the opposition leader. Priyanka holds the position of general secretary.

The Gandhi political dynasty has governed India for nearly half of its history since gaining independence in 1947, with three generations serving as prime ministers: Jawaharlal Nehru, his daughter Indira Gandhi, and his grandson Rajiv Gandhi.

Hasina's relationship with the Gandhi dates back to their ancestors as her father, the architect of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had a close relationship with Indira Gandhi.

During Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence, Indira Gandhi's government played a crucial role in supporting Bangladesh, laying the foundation for long-term mutual empathy and respect between the two countries.

The Indian media reported that the meeting between Hasina and the Gandhi family members was held in a “very warm and cordial atmosphere”.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA alliance won 293 seats, while the opposition INDIA alliance secured 234 seats.

With 240 seats, the BJP leads the government as the largest single party, and the Congress, with 99 seats, is set to be the opposition.

The BJP had set the date for the swearing-in of the new government after several days of discussions because of its failure to secure an outright majority.

HASINA-MODI MEETING

Hasina, accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed, attended the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Among the guests were Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters that after the swearing-in, a private meeting took place between Modi and Hasina, during which both expressed “a strong interest in further strengthening the existing relations”.

“The two leaders have expressed hope that the existing bilateral relationship will deepen in the coming days,” said Mahmud.

Mahmud added that under the leadership of Hasina and Modi, the bilateral relationship has reached “new heights”.

“The meeting between the two leaders at the Rashtrapati Bhavan took place in an extremely warm and friendly environment. Sheikh Hasina has invited Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.”

In response to a question, Mahmud said, "There are many dimensions to the relationship between Bangladesh and India. As both governments continue to lead their countries, there are certain advantages to working together.”

He continued, “The people of both nations are benefiting in various ways. Our multifaceted relationship will continue to expand and deepen in the future.”