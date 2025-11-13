Dhaka braces for volatile Thursday after blasts, fires as police urge calm

Two days of vehicle arson and sporadic crude bomb blasts in the capital Dhaka and beyond have stoked public anxiety ahead of a politically charged Thursday.

Police say security has been tightened citywide and insist there is nothing to fear, pledging to stop any sabotage.

On Wednesday evening, arson was reported on a train and a bus in Dhaka, while crude bombs went off on the Dhaka University campus. Similar scattered incidents were reported outside the capital.

Amid the alerts, Thursday is shaping up to be a big day. The International Crimes Tribunal might announce when it plans to deliver the verdict in the crimes against humanity case involving former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, the "banned" Awami League has called for a citywide “lockdown,” and its rivals have vowed to resist. On top of it all, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus is expected to give a national address.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) spent the day visibly ramping up patrols, checks and raids. Officers arrested numerous Awami League activists, whom the government and other parties accuse of masterminding arson and bomb attacks, after Tuesday’s blazes.

The Awami League, barred from activity since the Aug 5, 2024 uprising that toppled its 15-year rule and forced Hasina to flee to India, has announced protests from Nov 10–13 and a “Dhaka lockdown” for Thursday, Nov 13.

As with past calls, its rank-and-file were largely absent from streets. Yet the return of bus fires and crude bombs has revived memories of “burn and blockade” politics. Jamaat-e-Islami also vowed to mobilise on Thursday, further rising the political temperature.

Parties remain split over how to implement the July National Charter and when to hold a referendum, before the election, as Jamaat and the NCP demand, or on polling day, as the BNP prefers, stirring fresh tensions and, by some accounts, unease within government.

Many now await Yunus’s address for clarity on timing and process.

With the possible tribunal announcement, the Awami League protest, and the chief advisor’s speech all coming together, police say they are ready to deal with any eventualities, but people are still worried.

Many NGOs instructed staff to “work from home” on Wednesday. Several schools shifted classes online, some later reversing under government pressure. A few privately told pupils to stay away. A number of schools cancelled classes altogether.

Incidents were fewer by day than on Tuesday, but rose after dark. Arson hit a stationary train at Tejgaon station, while two crude bombs exploded on the Dhaka University campus.

Earlier, a bus was torched near Dholairpar by the Mawa Expressway approach. At night, a CNG auto-rickshaw was set ablaze in Narayanganj, and crude bombs were lobbed from a moving pickup at Manikganj bus stand.

In the morning, a microbus burned in Uttara and at noon, a police van caught fire outside Ramna station. Police said both were mechanical, not acts of sabotage.

POLICE ON THE PROWL

With Thursday’s programme looming, police have shored up city security. Acting on reports that Awami League activists were gathering in Dhaka from outside, officers conducted overnight raids on hotels and messes.

Detectives said they arrested 44 Awami League activists while DMP’s eight crime divisions detained several more in separate operations.

On Tuesday night, police fanned out across residential hotels in Bangabandhu Avenue, Fakirapool, Kakrail and Elephant Road in the hunt for party cadres.

Guests’ IDs, occupations and reasons for being in Dhaka were verified. Phones were checked for contact with the Awami League networks.

“We’re raiding hotels and messes on specific intelligence,” said DC, Ramna Division, Masud Alam. “From one mess in Kalabagan alone we picked up 11 men suspected of gathering for sabotage. Before we arrest, we do preliminary questioning. If suspicion persists, we run their details through the CDMS crime database.

"In most cases prior cases pop up. Five of the 11 came from Gopalganj and already have cases against them.”

“About 150 special checkpoints are operating,” said DMP Joint Commissioner (Crime) Farooq Hossain. “We are also raiding mess houses, hotels and residences when we have leads.”

Special protection has been deployed around the High Court and lower court areas, judges’ residences, and interim government advisors’ residence.

Entry routes into Dhaka have additional checks.

“There’s no reason for Dhaka residents to be alarmed,” DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali said on Tuesday. “Some ride up on a motorbike, throw a couple of crude bombs and flee. We expect to catch them soon. Nothing to fear about the 13th (November).”

FEAR PERSISTS

Despite the show of force, scattered arson and crude bomb explosions keep nerves on edge.

“Our office said work from home on Thursday,” said Shahriar Morshed, who works with an international development agency in Gulshan. “The concern is commuting. If, God forbid, someone is harmed, the office doesn’t want that liability. International organisations also have protocols for such situations.”

Multiple Dhaka schools moved online from Wednesday while several private universities announced online classes for Thursday, then reconsidered.

“North South University initially shifted to online for Thursday,” Registrar Ahmed Tazmin said Wednesday night. “UGC asked us to continue in-person, so we will hold classes on campus.”

East West University held online classes on Wednesday and planned to continue on Thursday, though officials said UGC guidance might prompt a change. Daffodil International University said it would remain online on Thursday.

UGC Member Prof Mohammad Anwar Hossain told bdnews24.com the commission issued no formal directive for private universities to shift to in-person on Thursday, adding UGC was in continuous contact to avoid disruption.

WILL PUBLIC TRANSPORT RUN?

Transport owners and workers said they intend to operate on Thursday and have urged crews to be vigilant, with added terminal security and fire extinguishers on buses. Advance ticket sales for long-distance routes were sharply down.

“We’ve warned workers to stay alert and asked terminals for special security,” said Kazi Md Zobayer Masud, joint secretary general of the Bus Owners’ Association.

Shamoli Paribahan chief Ramesh Chandra Ghosh said dawn departures were cancelled but services would run after 8am. “Passengers aren’t responding. Online ticket sales are flat. People come to counters asking if buses will run.”

Some private drivers will stay off the roads. “Even a stone through a window is big money now,” said rent-a-car driver Ashraf Ali. “Thursday will be for CNGs and motorbikes. Most private drivers in our area won’t go out.”

SHOPS TO STAY OPEN

The Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association, after a joint meeting with the Dhaka city chapter, said all shops, business centres and malls nationwide will open Thursday “as usual” to avoid confusion over any “lockdown” calls.

“People might assume a hartal (general strike),” said Association President Nazmul Hasan Mahmud. “To prevent misunderstanding, everyone agreed to open together.”

PROTEST MARCHES

The BNP and its affiliates staged marches in parts of Dhaka on Wednesday “against the Awami League sabotage”. The party has no central programme for Thursday, but Jubo Dal organisers say local activists will be “on the ground to deter sabotage”.