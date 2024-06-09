134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar, 45 Bangladeshis return home

The repatriation process occurred under tight security, with officials completing all necessary formalities

A total of 134 personnel from the Myanmar army and Border Guard Police, who sought refuge in Bangladesh amid internal conflict in their country, have been repatriated. Meanwhile, 45 Bangladeshi nationals are returning home after serving prison sentences in Myanmar.

The Myanmar personnel were brought to the BIWTA jetty at Nuniachhara, near the confluence of the Bakkhali River in Cox's Bazar.

They were then transported to the deep sea aboard a tugboat, where they boarded a large Myanmar Navy ship for their journey back home.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a Myanmar delegation arrived in Cox's Bazar via a naval vessel. The delegation visited Hnila High School in Teknaf Upazila and completed the verification and necessary procedures for the BGP and military personnel.

Border Guard Bangladesh and the local administration reported that the Myanmar BGP and military personnel were brought to the BIWTA jetty in four buses early in the morning.

Immigration and other formalities were initiated there.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, BGB, district administration, police, the district health department, and the Coast Guard, along with a delegation from the Myanmar embassy in Bangladesh, were present.

Meanwhile, the ship carrying 45 Bangladeshi nationals, who have completed their sentences in various Myanmar prisons and are returning home, is still at sea.

Officials have reported that these individuals will soon be transferred from the Myanmar ship to smaller trawlers and brought to the BIWTA jetty at Nuniachhara.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the 45 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by Myanmar authorities at various times and subsequently served different prison sentences.

Among them are residents of the Cox's Bazar, Narsingdi, and Narayanganj districts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that, due to the steadfast efforts of the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon and the Bangladesh Consulate in Sittwe, it has been possible to return the 45 Bangladeshi nationals to their families.

On Apr 25, 173 Bangladeshi nationals returned home after the end of their imprisonment in Myanmar.

On the same day, Bangladesh also sent back 288 members of Myanmar's border security force, BGP, and military personnel who had sought refuge in Bangladesh.

On Feb 15, Bangladesh facilitated the return of 330 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police, military, and customs officials.

From Apr 25 to May 5, on several occasions, 134 members of Myanmar's BGP and military sought refuge in Bangladesh, under the protection of the BGB. They are returning home on Sunday.