Hasina lands in Delhi to state welcome

The prime minister has gone to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third consecutive term.

She reached Delhi aboard a special Bangladesh Biman flight around 11:15am Indian time on Saturday, according to Deputy Press Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Noorelahi Mina.

A state welcome was given to Hasina at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. There, senior officials of the Indian government and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders greeted the prime minister. Artistes danced and sang in greeting as well.

The National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, the NDA won 293 seats as a coalition. The BJP won 240 seats alone.

A coalition has to win 272 Lok Sabha seats to form a government in India. Though the BJP failed to win an absolute majority, the BJP is set to form the government for a third time in a row with the support of its alliance partners. Modi is going to take the oath as the prime minister on Saturday.

Congratulating India's Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a message on Wednesday, "On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.".

"As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, you carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. Your convincing victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of India have placed in your leadership, commitment, and unwavering dedication to the country.”

The head of the government hoped that the friendly and close relations between the two countries would continue in all sectors during Modi's new term.

“Let me assure you that Bangladesh, as a trusted friend of India, will continue to work together for the betterment of the people of the two countries as well as for a prosperous and peaceful region,” she added.