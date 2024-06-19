Water levels rise in 3 rivers, drop in 1 in Netrokona amid heavy rain

Incessant rainfall in the last 24 hours has swelled the Kangsa, Dhanu, and Ubdakhali rivers

Heavy downpours and an onrush of upstream waters have swelled the Ubdakhali, Kangsa, and Dhanu rivers in the last 24 hours. However, the water level of the Someshwari River has dipped slightly.

The Ubdakhali River had risen to 32cm above the warning level at Kalmakanda Point, prompting fears of flash floods among locals. The district administration has also begun making preparations for severe flooding in the region.

Md Sarwar Jahan, the executive engineer for the district’s Water Development Board, told bdnews24.com: "The Kangsa River is flowing only 3 cm below the warning level near the Jaria Point."

In addition, the Dhanu River's water level has risen and is flowing 53 cm below the flood line at the Khaliajuri Point.

On the other hand, the Someshwari River is flowing 1.50 m below the warning levels at Durgapur point and 2.99 m below it at the Bijoypur point.

According to District Commissioner Shahed Parvez, the district administration is taking active measures to tackle potential flooding in the region.

"The district’s Disaster Management Committee, Upazila administrations and other public representatives held a meeting in the morning to take the necessary steps in case of a disaster," he added.