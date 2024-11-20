Potatoes will be sold from 50 trucks across various locations in Dhaka

TCB to sell potatoes at Tk 40 in Dhaka, Chattogram

The government’s trading arm Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, or TCB, will sell potatoes at Tk 40 per kg alongside its regular products in an effort to control market prices.

The sales initiative will be inaugurated at 9:30am on Wednesday outside TCB's office in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar by Commerce Advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin.

From that day, potatoes will be sold from 50 trucks across various locations in Dhaka.

According to a press release from TCB, each customer can purchase up to 3 kg.

Amid rising prices of essential commodities like rice, onions, and cooking oil, potato prices have also surged.

Old potatoes are currently retailing at Tk 70 per kg, while new potatoes are priced above Tk 100 per kg.

TCB will also sell products at reduced prices through 20 trucks in the Chattogram region and 50 trucks in Dhaka.

Consumers can buy 2 litres of cooking oil at Tk 100 per litre, 2 kg of lentils at Tk 60 per kg, and 5 kg of rice at Tk 30 per kg from TCB trucks.