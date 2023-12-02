Cracks appear at Cumilla University halls after quake leaves students shaken

The walls of three residential halls in Cumilla University have developed cracks, spreading panic among the residents after a magnitude 5.6 quake jolted Bangladesh.

The moderate quake, epicentred in Lakshmipur near Cumilla and 86 kilometres from Dhaka, struck at 9:35am on Saturday.

Students reported cracks at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall and Nawab Faizunnesa Hall. They said the reading room of Sheikh Hasina Hall also had some cracks after the quake.

Damage to tiles on the corridor of the fourth floor at Bangabandhu Hall were also reported.

Cracks have appeared on the corridor linking the old and new buildings of the same floor, and the wall between two rooms.