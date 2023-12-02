    বাংলা

    Cracks appear at Cumilla University halls after quake leaves students shaken

    Students reported cracks at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall and Nawab Faizunnesa Hall

    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 01:55 PM
    The walls of three residential halls in Cumilla University have developed cracks, spreading panic among the residents after a magnitude 5.6 quake jolted Bangladesh.

    The moderate quake, epicentred in Lakshmipur near Cumilla and 86 kilometres from Dhaka, struck at 9:35am on Saturday.

    Students reported cracks at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall and Nawab Faizunnesa Hall. They said the reading room of Sheikh Hasina Hall also had some cracks after the quake.

    Damage to tiles on the corridor of the fourth floor at Bangabandhu Hall were also reported.

    Cracks have appeared on the corridor linking the old and new buildings of the same floor, and the wall between two rooms.

    The wall of a room and a pillar of the TV room in Kazi Nazrul Hall, and the walls of two rooms and a corridor in Faizunnesa Hall have begun to crack.

    Emran Hossain, a student residing in Bangabandhu Hall, said they could not get out of the building, but saw two tiles were damaged.

    Ehsan, a student who gave a single name, said they left Kazi Nazrul Hall in panic and he saw cracks on the walls after returning to his room.

    Sumaiya Chowdhury Anika, who resides in Faizunnesa Hall, said she saw the concrete connecting her room and the corridor ceiling developing a crack when she was returning to the room during the quake.

    Tofael Ahmed, the provost of Bangabandhu Hall, said he asked the engineers of the university to look into the matter fast.

    Md Abdul Latif, the executive engineer of the institution, said they would take quick steps after consulting the superintending engineer if problems appear in the basic structures.

    “Cracks in the basic structures will be risky,” he said.

