‘Won’t let KNF go unchallenged’: Bangladesh minister issues stark warning to separatists

Separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF will not be spared unchallenged after carrying out daring bank robberies in Bandarban last week, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has warned.
“Law and order in the hill tracts cannot be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances. Peace and order must be maintained at any cost,” he said during a meeting over the security concerns in the region at Bandarban Circuit House on Saturday.
Asaduzzaman said Bandarban was once the “most peaceful” among the three districts in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. “The armed separatists are carrying out significant terrorist activities such as bank robberies in recent times. The group had performed such activities earlier. We won’t let these things happen without a challenge anymore.”
He said the authorities will also investigate if there are any backers of the group.
More than 100 robbers first attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma on Tuesday night. Besides taking away money from the cash box and guns from security personnel, they abducted the manager. Armed assailants severely beat up two security personnel in Ruma.
Sixteen hours later, the branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi came under attack on Wednesday afternoon.
The name of KNF, better known as the Bawm Party in the hills, appeared in both incidents.
Amid panic in the areas, the manager was released on Thursday evening. But at night, a heavy gunfight for over an hour rocked Thanchi Bazar.
Police said they filed three cases with Ruma Police Station and two others with Thanchi Police Station against 200 people over the incidents.
With these incidents in the backdrop, the home minister travelled to Bandarban on Saturday to see the sites of bank robberies, abduction and a gunfight with the separatist group KNF.
He arrived at Ruma around 10:45am and visited the Upazila Parishad Complex, Ansar Barrack, Sonali Bank and a mosque. He spoke to the media about law and order in three hill districts afterwards.
“An armed separatist group has carried out these attacks in a display of power. We believe these are crimes against the state. So the state cannot remain silent, we will do whatever is necessary against these crimes. We will increase the number of police, RAB and Ansar personnel in the areas and the BGB on the border to maintain law and order,” Asaduzzaman said.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had instructed the chiefs of the armed forces to launch a crackdown on the KNF.
“Prior to that, we will do whatever is necessary to protect law and order with police, RAB, Ansar and BGB deployment,” he said, warning that “any kind of armed groups” will not be allowed to exist in Bangladesh.
“We had a discussion with KNF with much patience. Bandarban Hill District Council chairman sat with them twice but the group committed such crimes to exhibit their strength.”
"If those involved in the incidents take refuge abroad, we will bring them back to the country through Interpol and ensure justice," he added.
Responding to a question about the discussion with the KNF, the minister said, “The government is for the people. If they want, the Peace Establishment Committee could have another discussion with the group.”
In another question, the minister said necessary measures would be taken after investigating whether there were any shortcomings or negligence in preventing the recent incidents.