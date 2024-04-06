‘Won’t let KNF go unchallenged’: Bangladesh minister issues stark warning to separatists

Separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF will not be spared unchallenged after carrying out daring bank robberies in Bandarban last week, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has warned.

“Law and order in the hill tracts cannot be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances. Peace and order must be maintained at any cost,” he said during a meeting over the security concerns in the region at Bandarban Circuit House on Saturday.

Asaduzzaman said Bandarban was once the “most peaceful” among the three districts in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. “The armed separatists are carrying out significant terrorist activities such as bank robberies in recent times. The group had performed such activities earlier. We won’t let these things happen without a challenge anymore.”

He said the authorities will also investigate if there are any backers of the group.

More than 100 robbers first attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma on Tuesday night. Besides taking away money from the cash box and guns from security personnel, they abducted the manager. Armed assailants severely beat up two security personnel in Ruma.