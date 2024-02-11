    বাংলা

    Body of ‘Myanmar fighter’ found in Bangladesh border canal amid army-rebel conflict

    A khaki uniform and olive helmet indicate the person belongs to the Myanmar military or a rebel group

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 04:25 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 04:25 PM

    Locals at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar have found the body of an unidentified person in a canal with a khaki uniform and olive helmet amid fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels along the border.

    The uniform and dark face paint indicate that the person belongs to the Myanmar military or a rebel group, and it washed away into Bangladesh from Myanmar’s Dhekibuniya through the canal, locals said after the recovery of the body on Sunday.

    Md Shamim Hossain, chief of Ukhiya Police Station, said the body was found in the Balukhali Customs area.

    He said they dispatched a police team to the scene, and will take steps once the team returns.

    As many as 330 members of the Myanmar Army and Border Guard Police have surrendered to Border Guard Bangladesh after fleeing the conflict in the past few days.

    Some rebels of the Arakan Army group and Rohingya militants have also crossed the border, according to locals.

    Shellings and gunfire from across the border have killed two people and injured several others in Bangladesh. Several mortar shells and bullets have also been found.

    Sounds of gunfight resumed on the other side of the Naf river at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday morning after a relative lul for a couple of days.

    “We are panicked as the sounds of gunfire have started to rock the border areas again,” said Mahmud Selim, a resident of Unchiprang in Hoaikyong.

