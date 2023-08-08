On Tuesday morning, landslides occurred in many places, including near the town’s Reserve Mukh area, causing hill soil to enter houses.

The Kotwali Police Station team quickly arrived, rescuing 60 people from 17 families and taking them to shelter homes.

Currently, 3,500 people are staying in 242 shelters in the district.

In addition, several low-lying parts of the district's Baghaichhari, Jurachari, Bilaichhari, Barkal, and Kaptai areas have been inundated due to heavy rains, leaving around 30,000 people stranded.

Ferry operations on the Karnaphuli River have been halted due to powerful currents, and landslides have blocked the road connecting Rangamati's Baghaichhari and Longadu Upazilas via Dighinala to Khagrachhari.

The Rangamati Meteorological Office recorded 68.4 mm of rainfall from Monday evening until 6am on Tuesday, and between 6am and 12noon, there was 46.8 mm of rain, slightly less than the previous day.

Moreover, the increased rainfall has caused the water level in Kaptai Lake to rise, leading to higher power generation at the Kaptai hydropower plant due to improved water flow.