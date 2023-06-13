Bangladesh reports 211 hospitalisations for dengue, highest single-day count in 2023

Dengue cases have continued to surge in Bangladesh ahead of the onset of the monsoon season. The number of patients hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease has crossed 200 in 24 hours, the most in a single day this year.

As many as 211 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in Bangladesh until 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Another person died of the disease during that time, taking this year’s death toll to 27.