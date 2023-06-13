    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 211 hospitalisations for dengue, highest single-day count in 2023

    Another person died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking this year’s death count to 27

    Published : 13 June 2023, 11:08 AM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 11:08 AM

    Dengue cases have continued to surge in Bangladesh ahead of the onset of the monsoon season. The number of patients hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease has crossed 200 in 24 hours, the most in a single day this year.

    As many as 211 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in Bangladesh until 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    Another person died of the disease during that time, taking this year’s death toll to 27.

    The number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country has reached 3,601 this year. Almost half of the patients, 1,579 people, were admitted in the first 13 days of June.

    Fourteen of the 27 deaths from the disease were also reported over this period.

    Among the 211 newly hospitalised dengue patients, 174 were in Dhaka and 37 were outside the capital.

    Currently, a total of 703 dengue patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. They include 575 in the capital and 128 outside Dhaka.

    The health directorate advised people to take precautions against the disease as the number of cases is higher this year than in previous years ahead of monsoon.

    Most of the dengue patients who died this year suffered from dengue hemorrhagic fever, with shock syndrome being attributed as the cause of their deaths, the DGHS said on Saturday.

