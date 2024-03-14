    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at Dhaka’s Hatirpool before Iftar

    The fire broke out on the first floor of a six-storey building around 6:04pm, the Fire Service said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 March 2024, 01:07 PM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 01:07 PM

    A fire has broken out at a building in the Hatirpool Wet Market area just before Iftar, according to the Fire Service.

    The fire, which began on the first floor of a six-storey building, was reported at 6:04pm, said Anowarul Islam of the Fire Service Central Media Cell.

    A firefighting unit arrived at the scene nine minutes after it was reported.

    Now a total of four firefighting units are working to put out the fire, he said.

