Fire breaks out at Dhaka’s Hatirpool before Iftar

A fire has broken out at a building in the Hatirpool Wet Market area just before Iftar, according to the Fire Service.
The fire, which began on the first floor of a six-storey building, was reported at 6:04pm, said Anowarul Islam of the Fire Service Central Media Cell.
A firefighting unit arrived at the scene nine minutes after it was reported.
Now a total of four firefighting units are working to put out the fire, he said.