Bangladesh postpones 45th BCS written exams amid opposition blockades

The authorities have postponed the 45th written exams of the Bangladesh Civil Service due to consecutive transport blockades enforced by the BNP and its allies.
The exams were supposed to begin on Nov 27.
In a statement on Friday, the Public Service Commission cited “unavoidable reasons” for the suspension. The PSC said the revised schedule would be published on its website later.
The candidates have been demanding that the exams be pushed back with the opposition parties enforcing hartals and blockades.
But the PSC was determined to go ahead with the tests on schedule.
The exams were supposed to be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.
The PSC released the results of the preliminary test in June, with 12,789 of 268,119 examinees clearing the hurdle across all eight divisions.
The commission issued a notice to fill up 2,309 vacant posts in the government through the 45th BCS exams in November last year.
As many as 524 candidates will be recruited to the general cadre, and 1,239 to the professional or technical cadre through this BCS. The others will include 437 college teachers and 109 teachers in technical and vocational institutions.