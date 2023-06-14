    বাংলা

    China ready to work with Bangladesh to oppose power politics: spokesman

    He accuses the US of meddling in Bangladesh’s internal issues ‘under the pretext of democracy and human rights’

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 June 2023, 05:33 PM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 05:33 PM

    China is ready to help Bangladesh and other countries counter hegemonism and power politics, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has said.

    Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, Wang Wenbin accused the US of meddling in Bangladesh and others’ internal issues “under the pretext of democracy and human rights”.

    “We stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and build a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.

    The Chinese embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post that  Wenbin discussed the US sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion with journalists.

    A journalist from Global Times said they noted recently Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on several occasions that she found the US sanctions on the RAB puzzling and that sanctions were “like a game”.

    “It has the power to topple the government in any country,” she said, according to the journalist. “Bangladesh is not afraid of sanctions and she has instructed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning to stop buying anything from countries that impose sanctions on Bangladesh. What’s China’s comment?” 

    In reply, Wenbin said: “We have noted the recent remarks by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Indeed, while turning a blind eye to its own racial discrimination, gun violence, and drug proliferation problems, a certain country has long been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and many other developing countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights.

    “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke not just [about] the strong position of the Bangladeshi people, but also the mind of a large part of the international community, especially the developing world.” 

    He also said, “China and Bangladesh have been traditionally friendly neighbours. We firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, upholding independent domestic and foreign policies, and pursuing a development path that suits its national realities.”

    RELATED STORIES
    A man works on solar panels at a solar power plant in Huaiyin, Jiangsu province, China June 13, 2018.
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    The production of electricity can be greatly improved by investigating the untapped geothermal energy reserves
    Workers of grid operator China Southern Power Grid inspect power cables connecting transmission towers in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2018.
    'Relentless' heatwaves scorch southern China
    Like many parts of Asia, China has been besieged by extreme hot weather in recent weeks ahead of summer proper in the northern hemisphere
    The Upper Tamakoshi hydropower dam in Dolakha, Nepal, 19 August, 2022.
    Nepal hydropower drive puts India over China, but what's the risk?
    China and India have long jostled for influence in neighbouring Nepal, and have invested billions of dollars apiece in hydro projects over the last decade
    Asia water, energy supplies at risk as climate woes mount: research
    Asia water, energy supplies at risk as climate woes mount
    Climate-related disruptions to the crucial Hindu Kush-Himalayan water system are posing risks to economic development in 16 Asian countries

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain