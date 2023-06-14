China ready to work with Bangladesh to oppose power politics: spokesman

China is ready to help Bangladesh and other countries counter hegemonism and power politics, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has said.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, Wang Wenbin accused the US of meddling in Bangladesh and others’ internal issues “under the pretext of democracy and human rights”.

“We stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and build a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.

The Chinese embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post that Wenbin discussed the US sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion with journalists.