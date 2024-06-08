Minister Faridul promises action for ‘embarrassment’ of Hajj pilgrims

Pilgrims have many complaints, even after several agencies lost their licences for mismanagement

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan has promised steps against travel agencies and banks that have caused ‘embarrassment’ to Hajj pilgrims.

He spoke to the media at a press conference at Ashkona Hajj Camp near Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday morning before taking his own Hajj flight.

Pilgrims have complained about suffering from a range of issues even after several agencies lost their licences for mismanagement.

Faridul, however, said there were no reports of suffering during Hajj this year. As much as 85 percent of the pilgrims received their visas by the time the allegations of suffering surfaced, he said.

“But action will be taken against the agencies and banks that tried to put the pilgrims in an embarrassing situation during Hajj management. They will get as much punishment as they deserve,” he said.

The pilgrimages of 682 Bangladeshis have been thrown into uncertainty after the bank transferred the funds for only 318 pilgrims.

“There were problems with two banks. The problems continued in one of them until the end. We settled the issue within a day,” Faridul claimed.

Around 70,000 Bangladeshis have reached Makkah for Hajj so far and the remaining 15,000 will be there by Jun 12, according to him.

This year, 127,198 Bangladeshis had the opportunity to make the trip, but only 83,311 registered. Of those, 4,319 registered for the government-managed trip while 78,895 registered for privately-managed trips.

The price of the general government package was set at Tk 578,840 and the special package at Tk 936,320. The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh set the price of a private general package at Tk 589,800 and a special package at Tk 699,300.

A total of 116 dedicated flights will operate during the pre-Hajj period from Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet to Jeddah and Madinah.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudia and Flynas are operating Hajj flights this year.