Election Commission registers 66 local election observer, 16 applications pending review

The Election Commission has registered 66 local organisations as observers for the next parliamentary election.

The decision was taken on Thursday by the commission led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin.

Registration was denied to seven organisations due to objections, despite their initial selection in the preliminary screening, said EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

“A total of 66 local election observers have been granted final registration. A public notice will be issued allowing 15 working days to file claims or objections in connection with 16 more applications from local observers,” he said.

The EC had received applications from 318 organisations within the stipulated period, with 13 more later. Of these, 73 organisations passed the preliminary screening. After resolving claims and objections, the commission finally decided to register 66 organisations.

Election observers were introduced for the first time before the ninth parliamentary election. Initially, the observers were registered for one year, but later, the term was extended to five years. 75 local organisations observed the ninth parliamentary election.

In 2011, 120 organisations were registered. Their registration term was extended for another year after the five years’ tenure ending in January, 2016, by the commission led by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad. 35 organisations observed the 10th parliamentary election.

The commission led by KM Nurul Huda registered 119 organisations. Their tenure ended in July. The 11th parliamentary election in 2018 was observed by 81 local organisations.

The commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal registered 96 observer organisations before the 12th parliamentary election.