    বাংলা

    Two held with over 2 kg of gold at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat airport

    Customs agents detain two passengers carrying gold worth around Tk 20 million upon their arrival from Sharjah

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2024, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 09:08 AM

    Customs agents have seized 2.15 kg of gold from two passengers at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport.

    The precious metals, worth an estimated Tk 20 million, were found during searches of the duo upon their arrival from the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

    They were identified as Mohammad Morshed and Shafiqul Islam.

    “Around 1,200 grams of gold worth Tk 10.2 million was found in a high pressure washer during a search of Morshed’s bag,” said Mohiuddin Patwari, assistant commissioner of the Customs Intelligence Department.

    Authorities also found a 1.14kg gold bar worth Tk 10 million, hidden inside a blending machine box in Shafiqul’s luggage, he said.

    Legal action has been initiated against the two following their apprehension.

    RELATED STORIES
    The corporate logo of Dubai Airports is seen at terminal three of Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates, December 26, 2018. REUTERS
    Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in 2023
    The world's busiest international hub registered a 31.7 percent increase in passenger traffic last year to 86.9 million
    Passenger caught with Tk 31.5m worth of gold at Dhaka airport
    Passenger caught with gold worth Tk 31.5m at Dhaka airport
    Authorities seized around 3.5 kg of gold from an Australian citizen of Bangladesh origin upon his arrival from Dubai
    14 gold bars concealed in cigarette packets recovered at Chattogram airport
    14 gold bars recovered at Chattogram airport
    The gold bars are found abandoned on the conveyor belt
    Customs seizes 4.5 kg of gold found in airplane at Chattogram airport
    4.5 kg of gold seized at Ctg airport
    The jewellery was found underneath a seat on a Biman airplane

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?