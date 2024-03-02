Two held with over 2 kg of gold at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat airport

The world's busiest international hub registered a 31.7 percent increase in passenger traffic last year to 86.9 million
Customs agents have seized 2.15 kg of gold from two passengers at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport.
The precious metals, worth an estimated Tk 20 million, were found during searches of the duo upon their arrival from the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.
They were identified as Mohammad Morshed and Shafiqul Islam.
“Around 1,200 grams of gold worth Tk 10.2 million was found in a high pressure washer during a search of Morshed’s bag,” said Mohiuddin Patwari, assistant commissioner of the Customs Intelligence Department.
Authorities also found a 1.14kg gold bar worth Tk 10 million, hidden inside a blending machine box in Shafiqul’s luggage, he said.
Legal action has been initiated against the two following their apprehension.