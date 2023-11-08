How political unrest impacts revenue on major bridges in Bangladesh

The recent political strike and blockades enforced by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have led to reduced traffic on the highways, resulting in decreased toll collections on some of the country's major bridges.

Despite the disruptions, thousands of vehicles, including passenger cars and cargo transports, continued to use these bridges. The exception were long-haul buses, which remained largely off the road due to concerns over safety and a lack of passengers.

The BNP declared a day-long hartal on Oct 29 in protest against a police crackdown during their anti-government rally on Oct 28 in the capital, which led to violent clashes.