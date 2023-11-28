Expelled AL leaders Enu, Rupon get 7 years in jail for money laundering

A Dhaka court has jailed former Gendaria Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan for seven years in a money laundering case.

In addition to the jail time, they have been fined Tk 528.8 million. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months in jail.

Judge Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of Dhaka's Special Court-8 delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

Six other suspects in the case were acquitted, according to Fazlur Rahman, a court official.

Mizanur Rahman, the lawyer for the convicts, said an appeal would be filed against the verdict.

The brothers had received a seven-year jail term in another money laundering case in 2022. They have been in jail ever since.