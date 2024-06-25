She advises the public to stay cautious, not fearful, about Russell's viper amidst growing concerns

‘Fear humans, not snakes’: Hasina stresses vigilance as Russell’s viper spreads to more areas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged caution rather than panic in tackling the spread of venomous Russell’s viper, saying people need to fear their human counterparts more than the snakes.

Snakes fear humans and may bite out of panic, she said during a press conference at Ganabhaban on Tuesday.

“There's no need to fear snakes; humans pose the greater threat,” she said.

The prime minister said animals play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and rarely pose a threat unless provoked.

Incidents and deaths involving bites from Russell's vipers have recently surged in several districts, leading to widespread panic among the local communities.

Though known in some places as Chandraboda, the snake's English name is more familiar to the people of Bangladesh nowadays.

Previously considered extinct, this species was native to the Barind region of northern Bangladesh. However, it has now spread across some 27 districts in the country via the Padma waterway, with numbers steadily increasing.

Though the species is legally protected with strict penalties for their killing, locals batter them to death on sight near fields and riverbanks.

The prime minister shared her experience at the conference, recalling: "While fishing, I often saw snakes passing by. Once, I encountered a large snake near my fishing spot. Despite this, I've never been bitten or frightened by snakes."