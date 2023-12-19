Woman, child among 4 dead as arsonists torch train in Dhaka

At least four people, including a woman and her child, have died after arsonists allegedly set fire to a train upon its arrival in Dhaka from Netrokona amid a hartal called by the BNP.

As many as three carriages of the Mohanganj Express went up in flames in the suspected sabotage that occurred near the Tejgaon station around 5 am on Tuesday.

Three firefighting units extinguished the fire around 5:12 am and recovered the bodies from a burnt carriage.