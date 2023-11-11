Three Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Kashmir

Bangladeshi tourists died in India's Kashmir region when some of the houseboats stationed in the picturesque Dal Lake caught fire on Saturday, a police official said.

Police said a fire broke out in one houseboat in the early hours and quickly spread to other boats moored nearby.

"Three tourists Bangladeshi nationals were killed in one of the five houseboats destroyed due to fire," the police official said, adding that seven others were injured.

A preliminary investigation found the fire was caused by faulty electric wiring, the official said.