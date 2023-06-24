5 dead in Faridpur microbus crash

At least five people have died in an explosion after a microbus veered out of control and crashed into the highway guardrail in Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila.

Several others were injured in the incident which occurred on a flyover along the Bangabandhu Expressway in Maligram around 11 am on Saturday, according to Md Ziarul Islam, chief of Bhanga Police Station.

"A speeding microbus veered into the roadside railings and immediately caught fire. Five passengers on the vehicle died instantly," he said.