    বাংলা

    5 dead in Faridpur microbus crash

    A microbus caught fire after slamming into the roadside railings in Bhanga, leaving several others injured

    Faridpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 June 2023, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 24 June 2023, 07:07 AM

    At least five people have died in an explosion after a microbus veered out of control and crashed into the highway guardrail in Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila.

    Several others were injured in the incident which occurred on a flyover along the Bangabandhu Expressway in Maligram around 11 am on Saturday, according to Md Ziarul Islam, chief of Bhanga Police Station.

    "A speeding microbus veered into the roadside railings and immediately caught fire. Five passengers on the vehicle died instantly," he said.

    The injured passengers were rescued and taken to different hospitals.

    However, the authorities believe the death toll could rise.

    RELATED STORIES
    Three dead in collision between trucks in Sylhet
    Three die in Sylhet road crash
    A Sylhet-bound truck ploughed into the back of a parked vehicle in Osmani Nagar Upazila, injuring at least six others
    Belongings of passengers lie next to a damaged coach after a deadly collision of trains, in Balasore district, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    India train crash survivor recounts: 'We thought we were dead'
    A preliminary report has blamed a signal failure for the accident, which has left nearly 300 dead and over 800 injured
    Mudslide kills 3 workers at bridge construction site in Faridpur
    3 workers die in Faridpur landslide
    Four others were injured after a pile of soil fell on them at a bridge construction site in Sadar Upazila
    5 die in head-on collision between pickup truck and rickshaw van in Jhenaidah
    5 dead in Jhenaidah accident
    All of the dead were on a motorised rickshaw van

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp