Locals protest man’s shooting in Bandarban, block traffic to Ruma market

Bandarban's Ruma has erupted in protest as locals blocked traffic to a local market after a man was shot and injured by unidentified assailants.
The protesters claimed that members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) carried out the attack after locals refused to pay extortion money.
The shooting took place in the Rijhuk Para area in Ruma Sadar Union around 5:30pm on Tuesday, said local police station chief Md Shahjahan, citing a complaint filed by the victim’s family.
The victim, 35-year-old Uhla Ching Marma, is a resident of Rijhuk Para.
Uhla tried to flee after spotting the goons hiding in the jungle near his house in the morning, but he was shot in the back and injured, according to Ruma Union Council Chairman Uhla Ching Marma.
Locals blocked the traffic to Ruma Bazar in the morning to protest the attack. They led a march at noon demanding the arrest of the culprits.
The locals declared they would resume the protest at the market on Wednesday if their demand was not met by then. The traffic returned to normal after the locals suspended the demonstration around 1:15pm.
The locals are blaming the KNF members for the incident as the banned ethno-nationalist group had previously demanded extortion money from them, Ruma Sadar Union Council Chairman Shwe Mong Marma said.
“A man with bullet injuries was admitted to the medical centre around 8:30pm. The bullet pierced the body but there was no exit wound, which suggests the bullet is still in his body,” Ruma’s Upazila medical officer Dr Md Mostafa Rubel said.
He has been transferred to Bandarban Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment, he added.
Bandarban Sadar Hospital’s physician Dr SM Asadullah said the man was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital afterwards as he needed to undergo a major operation.
The family of the victim filed a complaint against the KNF members over the incident. Law enforcers are looking into the matter and will take legal action, Md Shahjahan said.