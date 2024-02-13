    বাংলা

    Locals protest man’s shooting in Bandarban, block traffic to Ruma market

    They say they would resume the protest at the Bandarban market on Wednesday if their demands go unmet

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM

    Bandarban's Ruma has erupted in protest as locals blocked traffic to a local market after a man was shot and injured by unidentified assailants.

    The protesters claimed that members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) carried out the attack after locals refused to pay extortion money.

    The shooting took place in the Rijhuk Para area in Ruma Sadar Union around 5:30pm on Tuesday, said local police station chief Md Shahjahan, citing a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

    The victim, 35-year-old Uhla Ching Marma, is a resident of Rijhuk Para.

    Uhla tried to flee after spotting the goons hiding in the jungle near his house in the morning, but he was shot in the back and injured, according to Ruma Union Council Chairman Uhla Ching Marma.

    Locals blocked the traffic to Ruma Bazar in the morning to protest the attack. They led a march at noon demanding the arrest of the culprits.

    The locals declared they would resume the protest at the market on Wednesday if their demand was not met by then. The traffic returned to normal after the locals suspended the demonstration around 1:15pm.

    The locals are blaming the KNF members for the incident as the banned ethno-nationalist group had previously demanded extortion money from them, Ruma Sadar Union Council Chairman Shwe Mong Marma said.

    “A man with bullet injuries was admitted to the medical centre around 8:30pm. The bullet pierced the body but there was no exit wound, which suggests the bullet is still in his body,” Ruma’s Upazila medical officer Dr Md Mostafa Rubel said.

    He has been transferred to Bandarban Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment, he added.

    Bandarban Sadar Hospital’s physician Dr SM Asadullah said the man was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital afterwards as he needed to undergo a major operation.

    The family of the victim filed a complaint against the KNF members over the incident. Law enforcers are looking into the matter and will take legal action, Md Shahjahan said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Peanuts, a winter crop, are grown along the banks of the Sangu River in the Taracha Union of Bandarban’s Rowangchhari. When the crystalline waters of the river dry up in the winter, locals cultivate peanuts along the banks of the Sangu.
    February 2, 2024
    News in photos: 2 February
    The Indian white-eye, one of the smallest birds found in Bangladesh, is spotted on the branches of a red powder puff tree on a hill in Bandarban Sadar Upazila.
    January 31, 2024
    News in photos: 31 January
    Two tourists killed in Bandarban road accident
    2 tourists killed in Bandarban crash
    Eleven others were injured after a car veered out of control and fell into a ditch
    Elephant herd on month-long rampage in the hills of Bandarban's Rajbila
    Elephant herd on month-long rampage in Bandarban
    Every night, they roam through different villages, damaging fields and causing distress for 200 families in the affected areas

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps