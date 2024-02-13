Locals protest man’s shooting in Bandarban, block traffic to Ruma market

Bandarban's Ruma has erupted in protest as locals blocked traffic to a local market after a man was shot and injured by unidentified assailants.

The protesters claimed that members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) carried out the attack after locals refused to pay extortion money.

The shooting took place in the Rijhuk Para area in Ruma Sadar Union around 5:30pm on Tuesday, said local police station chief Md Shahjahan, citing a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

The victim, 35-year-old Uhla Ching Marma, is a resident of Rijhuk Para.