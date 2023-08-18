Floods damage Tk 7bn worth of crops in Bangladesh’s hilly southeast

The worst floods in living memory in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and the three hill tracts districts have caused damage worth Tk 7 billion to crops, according to agriculture officials.

Bandarban suffered the most devastation with damage to crops to the tune of Tk 3.1 billion.

The damage in Chattogram is worth Tk 1.84 billion, Cox’s Bazar Tk 1.11 billion, Rangamati Tk 610 million and Khagrachhari Tk 110 million.

Heavy rain and flash floods damaged crops on over 50,000 hectares of land in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Feni and Lakshmipur under the Chattogram region of the Department of Agricultural Extension.