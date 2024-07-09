Anti-quota protesters announce daylong blockade across Bangladesh for Wednesday

They demand abolishment of quotas in all grades of public service recruitment

Students and jobseekers protesting against a High Court verdict reinstating quotas in government jobs have announced a daylong blockade across Bangladesh for Wednesday.

The blockade demanding abolishment of the quota system in all grades of government jobs, except a minimal number of seats reserved for disadvantaged groups, will continue into the evening from 10am, protest leader Nahid Islam said at a press conference at Dhaka University on Tuesday.