2 children drown in a pond in Bhola

Two boys have died by drowning in a pond in Bhola’s Lalmohan Upazila.

The incident took place on Monday in Ward No. 5 of Lalmohan Union of the Upazila, said local police chief Md Sirajul Islam.

The deceased Md Junayed, 7, and Md Shahid, 8, were cousins.

Locals said the two children bathed in the pond without the knowledge of the family members.

After a while, a young man named Monir went to bathe and rescued one of the children drowning.

As he shouted for help, the neighbours went to rescue the other child from the pond and took them to the Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared them dead.

OC Sirajul said, “We sent police to the scene after receiving the news. Since there were no complaints, the bodies of the two children have been handed over to their families.”