Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Schools closed for nearly 3 weeks from Thursday

Educational institutions will enjoy a long holiday from Jun 13 to Jul 2 for Eid-ul-Azha and the summer break

No school for nearly 3 weeks from Thursday

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Jun 2024, 09:07 AM

Updated : 12 Jun 2024, 09:07 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Australia romp into Super Eights at T20 World Cup
Australia romp into Super Eights at T20 World Cup
N Korea's Kim boasts of 'invincible' ties with Russia
N Korea's Kim boasts of 'invincible' ties with Russia
India eyes oil deals with nations including Russia: minister
India eyes oil deals with nations including Russia: minister
Bangladesh’s growth to increase slightly: WB
Bangladesh’s growth to increase slightly: WB
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More