Schools closed for nearly 3 weeks from Thursday

Schools across Bangladesh will enjoy a long holiday from Thursday for Eid-ul-Azha and the summer break. According to the government’s schedule, students will have nearly three straight weeks off.

Bangladesh’s educational institutions usually go on summer break in June. As Eid-ul-Azha is falling around the same time this year, it has been incorporated into the break.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 17. The holiday list says that this break will last from Jun 13 to Jul 2.

But some educational institutions have reduced the extent of the holiday and will be reopening on Jun 29.

The new schedule for the academic year says the half-yearly exams are set to begin Jul 3.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board has instructed that online classes be taken during the Eid holidays if necessary to complete the syllabus ahead of the half-yearly exams for Classes VI to IX.

It asked teachers to monitor their students’ work from home and take classes online if needed while providing guidance to parents and guardians through social media or mobile groups.

The NCTB says the scheduled teaching should be completed before the Eid holidays, meaning by Jun 12. However, if the syllabus is not completed by this time, schools have been instructed to find alternative ways to do so.

It also advised students on break to work individually instead of on group projects.