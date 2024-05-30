One dead in ‘gas explosion’ in Dhaka’s Badda

The blast broke the windows of the apartment and wrecked the furniture

One person has been killed and another injured after a ‘gas explosion’ at a home in Dhaka’s Badda.

The incident occurred on the ground-floor apartment in a three-storey building on DIT Road around 6:45am on Thursday.

Talha Bin Jashim, an official at the Fire Service central media cell, said, “The cause of the blast is likely a leak from a gas cylinder.”

The blast broke the windows of the apartment and wrecked the furniture.

The names and identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed.