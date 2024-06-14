3 Bangladeshis reportedly killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The news of the accident reached around 4pm Bangladesh time on Thursday

Killed in the Saudi car crash are (from left) Sabuj Chowkidar, Md Sabbir, and Md Rifat.

Killed in the Saudi car crash are (from left) Sabuj Chowkidar, Md Sabbir, and Md Rifat.

The families of three young Bangladeshi construction workers from Chandpur have received news of their deaths in a road accident in the Al Nazad region of Saudi Arabia.

Family members reported that the accident occurred around 9am local time on Thursday while they were en route to their workplace from Apip.

The deceased have been identified as Sabuj Chowkidar, 38, Md Sabbir, 21, and Md Rifat, 20.

Sabuj was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, and the other two were passengers. There is a state of mourning at the homes of these three young men.

Md Rifat had gone to Saudi Arabia as a labourer just three years ago and worked as a construction worker.

Delowar Hossain, Rifat's father, said he had spoken to his son a few days ago and had asked him to come home for Eid. But Rifat had told him that he would come later.

Al-Amin Khan, a neighbour of Rifat, said: "Rifat was very young. We are all devastated by such an accident. There is nothing we can say to console. The boy was the backbone of his family."

The parents of the deceased Sabbir, Ismail Saiyal and Fatema Begum, have expressed their desire to see their son's face one last time and have requested government assistance in this matter.

Fatema Begum, Sabbir's mother, is so grief-stricken that she is unable to speak and is practically speechless. Neighbours who came to console her were also seen crying.

Sabbir's older brother also lives in Saudi Arabia, while his younger sister Sneha, identified with a single name, lives at home with their parents.

Sneha said, "My brother used to talk about his dreams over the phone. He talked about what he would do when he came home. A few days ago, when we spoke over the phone, I asked him to come home. But he never returned."

Sabuj Chowkidar had taken Sabbir and Rifat to the Gulf kingdom for work. He has been there for about 18 years. All three worked in construction in the city of Apip and surrounding areas.

Jamal Chowkidar, the father, said Sabuj had visited home several times. His wife and two daughters live in the village, and he had taken them to Saudi Arabia on visitor visas several times.

The entire family had visited again two weeks ago and is still there.

Jamal received news of the accident involving the three around 4pm Bangladesh time on Thursday. Later, around 10pm, he learned through relatives in Saudi Arabia that the victims were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Sabuj's elderly mother has fainted multiple times upon hearing of her son's death. She cried, saying, "I just want to touch my son one last time."

However, the chief executive or UNO of Haimchar Upazila, Umme Salma Naznin Trisha, said she was unaware of Sabuj’s death.

"Nothing has been communicated from the family's side until now. However, if informed, all necessary assistance will be provided for them."