Eid travel on track as trains run ‘on schedule’ on Day 3

Trains are leaving on schedule on the third day of Eid travel providing passengers with smoother journeys and fewer delays.

Kamalapur Railway Station has seen minimal disruptions from Friday morning to noon.

Nearly all trains on the third day of Eid travel have departed ‘on time’, with delays of only 10-25 minutes, which passengers have accepted as normal.

To ensure only ticketed passengers enter, a bamboo queue system has been set up at the entrance, where tickets are being meticulously checked.

"After the chaos of the last two days, today's on-time departure is a relief," said Ahmed Saqib Torofdar, a Jamalpur Express passenger.

Trains have been departing on time, bringing relief to passengers who previously faced delays. “Last time, the train was almost an hour late, but today it's not much delayed,” said Ahmed Ullah, another passenger of the Jamalpur Express.

“Also, there was less hassle entering the station. Usually, it's chaotic with crowds, but not this time,” he added.

Rayhan Ahmed Shawon, a passenger of the Ekota Express, appreciated the punctuality of the trains and noted a smoother journey this time.

Uday Raihan, a passenger on the Jayentika Express bound for Sylhet, said: "Overall, the Eid travel management is comparatively better this time. It's less hectic, and our departures are on schedule."

Masud Sarwar, the station manager of Kamalapur Railway Station, said: "Every train has been punctual so far today. We're ensuring all trains leave on time."

The railways has started selling return tickets for Jun 24 online. Tickets for the western region go on sale at 8am and for the eastern region at 2pm.