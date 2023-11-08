Two get death for murdering housewife in Manikganj

A court has handed down the death penalty to two people for murdering a housewife in Manikganj in 2020. Two others, including the victim's daughter, have been jailed for life in the case.

Manikganj District and Sessions Judge Jayasree Samaddar delivered the verdict on Wednesday in the presence of all four convicts.

The capital punishment recipients are 24-year-old Md Rakib Hossain from Dhaka’s South Keraniganj and 20-year-old Md Mahfuzar Rahman from Nilphamari’s West Golmonda. Additionally, they were each fined Tk 20,000.

The victim's daughter, 19-year-old Julekha Akhter, and 25-year-old Md Shafiur Rahman were sentenced to life in prison and fined Tk 50,000 each.

The court acquitted another suspect in the case, said public prosecutor Abdus Salam.