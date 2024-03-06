Teacher at Sirajganj medical college suspended for classroom shooting incident

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has suspended lecturer Dr Md Raihan Shareef of Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj following his arrest after a gun he brought to class fired and injured a student.

The notice regarding his temporary suspension was issued on Wednesday.

The suspension is due to his arrest on criminal charges, the notice said. However, as per the rules, the lecturer will continue to get his subsistence allowance during the term of the suspension.

On Monday, a student named Arafat Amin Tomal – a third-year student of the college’s MBBS programme – was shot in the leg as Shareef was showing off a pistol during an oral exam.

Afterwards, students detained the lecturer and launched a protest, stirring tensions on campus.